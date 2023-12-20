‘Much development made in past 2 years’

KABUL (TOLOnews): The acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, on his trip to Paktia, talked about the Islamic Emirate’s efforts to implement major reconstruction and development projects.

Sirajuddin Haqqani says that in the last two years, the Islamic Emirate has been able to disprove false claims of some countries that they are “destroyers.”

“In the world when a country reaches independence, that country can’t be rebuilt in 50 to 100 years and celebrate their independence. Alhamdulillah, it’s been two years and we have had much development and we proved their claims false,” he added. Haqqani also requested that people help the government in the implementation of the reconstruction projects.

“We are accepted among the people and the world knows us by Jihad and now our statements are also accepted. In the country, we tell a Muslim that this is your country, if the road, mosque or madrasa is destroyed, work on that and rebuild that. Don’t leave it to the government, in building the country, don’t expect it from anyone,” said the acting minister of interior.

Before this, Sirajuddin Haqqani in a meeting with religious scholars of some Islamic countries also expressed that now the leadership of the country is in the hands of religious scholars, and they can realize the priority of the country.