Harvey Weinstein’s sentence gives Reese Witherspoon ‘renewed hope’

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: After convicted rapist and fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison, Reese Witherspoon came forward celebrating the sentence with “renewed hope.”

The 43-year-old Legally Blonde actor turned to her Twitter celebrating the infamous producer’s jail term.

“A historical moment today. I am so appreciative of the women and men who spoke up about the abuse and harassment they suffered at the hands of Harvey Weinstein,” she said.

“This gives me renewed hope in the US justice system that due process works, survivors will be believed, and justice will be served,” she added.

“Thank you to all of the journalists and publications who persisted in telling survivors stories, despite constant pushback and threats, and brought this story to the light,” she said concluding the thread.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday, two weeks after he was found guilty of criminal sexual assault and rape.