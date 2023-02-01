IEA’s Deputy PM visits Spin Boldak

KABUL (Ariana News): The Islamic Emirate’s deputy prime minister Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi and other officials visited Spin Boldak in Kandahar on Sunday where they met with refugees who had returned from Pakistan.

Hanafi, who is also head of a commission tasked to deal with problems of returning refugees, visited a number of people in their homes and held a meeting with officials from various local committees working in Spin Boldak.

Mullah Shirin Akhund, the governor of Kandahar, was also at the meeting.

Participants discussed various problems and challenges faced by returning refugees and made suggestions. The delegation from Kabul assured the local committees of their full support in order to resolve the problems raised.