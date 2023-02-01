Refugees, victims of natural disasters receiving help: Baradar

KABUL (TOLOnews): The deputy PM for economic affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, said at the Kandahar-Uruzgan Road Construction Commencement ceremony that the Islamic Emirate has taken care of the situation of immigrants and victims of natural events in the country.

Baradar said that the Islamic Emirate has started the work of several other big projects in the country to address the challenges of the citizens and will continue its efforts in this field.

“Alhamdulillah, a regular plan was prepared for the immigrants, which has surprised the people,” said the deputy PM for economic affairs.

“In my opinion, not a single person should remain unemployed in the country and our country is an agricultural and livestock country,” said Mohammad Esa Sani, acting Minister of Public Works.

The local officials of Kandahar said that the road, which passes through Kandahar and Uruzgan under the name of the Northern Corridor, costs $150 million and in the next section, the road will connect to the northern provinces through the Daikundi route.

“In the future, God willing, we will connect the road with the North, where the transportation of Asia passes through the road,” said Sher Hussan Khoshwal, an official of the Public Works department in the southern area.

“It will be very useful for us, there should be no betrayal and the work should proceed quickly because we are facing many problems,” said Abdul Salam, a resident of Kandahar.

Officials of the Islamic Emirate said that after the Islamic Emirate came to power, several large and small projects have been started throughout the country and thousands of people were provided with work.