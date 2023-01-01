IHC disposes of Imran, Bushra’s pleas against NAB

ISLAMABAD (PPI): The Islamabad High Court on Thursday disposed of the petitions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against the NAB call-up notices in Toshakhana case after declaring them “ineffective”.

A two-member IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar heard the petitions. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has submitted its response to the petitions of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

The NAB Prosecutor contended that the petitioners challenged the notices dated 17 February and 16 March while the Bureau had also sent them a third call-up notice.

He further argued that the application against the first two notices became ineffective following the new fresh notice. The CJ directed the NAB to send future notices to the former first couple in compliance with the law. IHC CJ Aamer Farooq observed that the court cannot stop the NAB from taking action and conducting investigation. The court disposed of the petitions of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.