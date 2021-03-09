IHC summons high officials in DRAP CEO appointment case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned high officials of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination in person in a case seeking appointment of chief executive officer (CEO) Drugs Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP).

The court also summoned a senior official of cabinet division to explain that why the federal government didn’t implement the recommendation of DRAP’s 33th meeting.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Anjum Jandran issued a written order on intra court appeal (ICA) filed by former CEO DRAP Sheikh Akhter Hussain.

The court summoned the above officials tomorrow and directed them to appear in person to answer into the matter.

The court also directed the respondents to tell that why the final decision was not taken yet regarding the services of Sheikh Akhter Hussain.

IHC serves notices to respondents in CDA’s members case: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought comments from respondents in a case challenging the appointment of Capital Development Authority (CDA)’s board members.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition challenging the appointment of CDA board members including Member Finance Rana Shakeel Asghar, Member Administration Aamir Abbas Khan, Member Estate Naveed Elahi, Member Engineering Manawar Shah and non-executive members Nayyar Ali, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Ali Asghar and Prof. Dr Iftikhar Hussain Arif.

The chief justice remarked that it would be better if the executive would be allowed to work independently. It was quite weird that a CDA employee was filing petition against his seniors, he said.

The chief justice observed that discipline of all institutions was on stake due to such acts.

Justice Minallah remarked that the courts couldn’t run the organisation rather it was the responsibility of executive.

He further remarked that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had destroyed its master plan, adding that the court had a lot of other pending cases.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till tomorrow with above instructions.