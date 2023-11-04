Injury rules India’s Pandya out of World Cup

NEW DELHI (Agencies): India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup with an ankle injury.

Pandya, 30, was injured during India’s win over Bangladesh on 19 October and has missed their past three games.

It has been decided he will not recover in time for the later stages and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been named as his replacement.

“[It is] tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup,” Pandya said.

“I’ll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game.

“Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible.

“This team is special and I’m sure we’ll make everyone proud.”

Krishna has taken 29 wickets in 17 one-day internationals and played in a series against Australia in September.

Although a blow to India’s hopes of winning the tournament, Pandya’s injury led to a recall for Mohammed Shami, who has taken 14 wickets across the three matches.

The hosts have convincingly won all three of those games to maintain their unbeaten start to the tournament.

The group-stage leaders play second-placed South Africa on Sunday.