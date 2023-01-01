Interior ministry for deferring local bodies’ polls in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry has requested for deferment of the local bodies’ elections in Islamabad, on Thursday.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said after an important meeting regarding the local bodies’ elections in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that the local bodies’ elections were to be held a few days before the general elections.

“The situation has been made favourable in the country after May 9,” he said and added that the elections would be fair and transparent.

“It does not matter whether the ‘mob of May 9’ accepts the election results or not,” he said and added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had spread hatred and played havoc with the country.

“It is my wish that the assembly is dissolved on the completion of its term. The prime minister will decide whether to dissolve the assembly or not,” he averred.

The Islamabad chief commission, inspector general of police (IGP) and other officers attended the meeting headed by Chief Election Commissioner (ECP) Sikandar Sultan Raja.