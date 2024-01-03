Iran Dep. Ambassador in Kabul: 750,000 Afghans study in Iran

KABUL (Tolo News): The deputy ambassador of Iran’s embassy in Kabul, Ghulam Riza Najari, said that more than 750,000 Afghans are currently studying in Iran.

According to Najari, the Afghan students are mainly studying at primary and secondary schools as well as religious seminaries.

“Around 750 students from Afghanistan are currently studying in schools and seminaries and various fields,” he said.

In an interview with TOLOnews, Najari also claimed that around 7 million who are Afghans based in Iran are provided with good facilities in various areas.

“We have provided facilities for the issuance of visas for the Afghans, and we always encourage them to enter Iran through legal paths,” he said.

This comes as the Afghan refugees in Iran called on Iran to provide them with further facilities.

Some Afghan refugees rights activists said that the Afghan refugees are living in critical conditions in Iran.

“The facilities should be continuously provided so that they (Afghan refugees’ challenges) can be solved. This will provide service for the refugees,” said Mohammad Khan Talibi, a refugee rights activist.

“For the disobedience of law by one Afghan, all Afghans should not be facing challenges,” said Ataullah Khogiani, a refugee rights activist.

This comes as the Afghan refugees have recently faced severe challenges, particularly in Pakistan, where they were forced to leave starting November of last year.