Iran’s Yazd Air announces commencement of flight to Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan

BALKH (Khaama Press): The Iranian consulate in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif has announced that the airline “Yazd Air” has commenced its flights to Mazar-i-Sharif, Balkh province of Afghanistan.

Iranian media reported on Saturday, January 20th, the start of “Yazd Air” flights between Balkh and Tehran.

According to reports, the airlines “Mahan,” “Taban,” and “Kish Air” have also initiated their flights to Afghanistan.

Furthermore, the Iranian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif has emphasized that the commencement of “Yazd Air” flights will facilitate travel for citizens of both countries.

Previously, the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation of Afghanistan announced that the airline “Air Arabia” has begun its flights to Kabul.

It is worth noting that international airlines had suspended their flights to Afghanistan after the resurgence of the Taliban’s in the country.

This is while only two airlines, Ariana Afghan Airlines and Kam Air, provide services in Afghanistan.

International flights to Kabul were halted on August 15, 2021, following the withdrawal of international forces and the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan.