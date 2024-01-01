Over 50 Afghan refugees released from Pakistani prisons

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Consulate of Afghanistan in Karachi, Pakistan, has announced the release of 58 Afghan citizens from Pakistani prisons, continuing the trend of Afghan citizens’ freedom from Pakistani detention.

On Saturday, January 20th, reports stated that Abdul Jabbar Takhari, the Consul of the Taliban in Karachi, Pakistan, stated the release of 58 prisoners from Karachi’s prisons.

Mr. Takhar added that among the recently released prisoners, 11 were children.

Additionally, the Consulate stated that over the past year, 3,200 Afghans have been released from prisons in the Sindh province and returned to their country.

Pakistani authorities have repeatedly cited the lack of legal documentation for Afghan migrants as the primary reason for their detention in the country.

The Afghan Consulate in Karachi reported these prisoners released at a time when the interim government of Pakistan is forcibly deporting hundreds of Afghan migrants daily, and the Torkham border crossing has been closed to the passage of cargo trucks for over a week.

The situation underscores the persistent challenges confronting Afghan migrants in Pakistan amidst a harsh winter and a dire humanitarian crisis in the country, leaving returning Afghan migrants in an uncertain and precarious situation.