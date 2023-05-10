Iran proposes direct flights to Pakistan to facilitate trade, people-to-people contacts

ISLAMABAD: Vahid Jalalzadeh, chairman of the Commission of National Security and Foreign Policy of Iran, on Wednesday met Pakistani Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar in Islamabad and proposed direct flights between the two neighboring countries to enhance trade and people-to-people contacts.

A statement from the commerce ministry called the meeting “unprecedented” and said the two leaders underlined the need to strengthen economic ties and increase connectivity.

“Chairman Jalalzadeh proposed the initiation of direct flights between Iran and Pakistan to enhance travel and business opportunities,” the statement said. “Naveed Qamar acknowledged the significance of this proposal and expressed his support for establishing direct flights as a means to facilitate trade and promote people-to-people exchanges.”

Qamar also stressed the importance of expediting the long-delayed Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline, an under-construction 2,775-kilometer pipeline to deliver natural gas from Iran to Pakistan. Discussions to build the pipeline began in 1995 but it has not been completed yet mainly due to lack of funds in Pakistan and complications posed by US sanctions over Iran’s nuclear activities.

“The Minister stressed the importance of expediting the project, as it holds immense potential for energy cooperation between the two countries,” the statement said. “He pledged his commitment to resolve any obstacles and move forward with the pipeline, which would bring substantial benefits to both nations.”

Jalalzadeh said the current trade volume of approximately $2 billion with Pakistan was “insufficient” and called for solid steps to increase it to a multi-billion-dollar level.

“Federal Minister for Commerce echoed this sentiment and emphasized the importance of opening new border markets and implementing a barter trade system to facilitate greater commercial exchange,” the commerce ministry added. “These measures, he believed, would contribute to a significant surge in trade volume between Iran and Pakistan.”

The upcoming inauguration of the Pasheen Border on May 18 was also discussed during the meeting.

“This border crossing, to be inaugurated by the prime minister of Pakistan and the president of Iran, holds immense significance in promoting trade and connectivity between the two countries,” the commerce ministry statement said. “The opening of this border is expected to facilitate smoother movement of goods and people, further enhancing economic cooperation.”

Before the meeting concluded, Jalalzadeh extended an invitation to the Pakistani commerce minister to visit Iran.

courtesy : arab news