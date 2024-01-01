‘Islamic Emirate committed to implementing social justice’

KABUL (TOLOnews): On the World Day of Social Justice, the Islamic Emirate said that it is committed to implementing justice in society. Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said that efforts are being made to take effective steps in connection with providing social justice.

Mujahid said: “More effective steps will be taken in social justice and poverty eradication, and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is committed to this issue.”

Meanwhile, some citizens of the country said that social justice in the country is not fully provided, and the Islamic Emirate should pay serious attention to this issue. “The United Nations is the founder and promoter of social justice but currently they look at this issue very recklessly, and we witness this every day. It has been two and a half years since a large group of Afghan women were put into political, social, and cultural isolation,” Noor Rahman Amiri, a Kabul resident told TOLOnews.

“Social justice is not considered by the government, for example, currently we see that all the women in our country were deprived of education,” said Frozan Hanan, a Kabul resident. “Regarding justice among members of the society, for example, the poor and rich class in our country, their justice is not the same. Providing social justice is the responsibility of the Islamic Emirate,” said Abdul Qayel, another Kabul resident.

The question is how we can provide social justice in a better way in the country?

“Social justice can be provided when several points are taken into account. The first point is that the ruler and the subjects should be considered the same, that is, the class system based on the accepted principles of Islam and other principles should be the same,” said Zia Yousufi, a politician.

In 2007, the 20th of February was designated as the World Day of Social Justice by the United Nations in order to combat poverty and discrimination.