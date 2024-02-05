Israeli female soldier kills Palestinian young man

Courtesy: Dr Sakri Kaia

JERUSALEM: In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves through the heart of the occupied Jerusalem, an Israeli female soldier was witnessed shooting at the prone body of a wounded Palestinian young man at the entrance to Al Izariyyeh in the eastern part of the city. The disturbing act unfolded as the victim, identified as 14-year-old Wadee’ Olayyan from Jabal Al Mukabbir, lay injured and defenseless. The cold-blooded execution, carried out point blank, has ignited outrage and condemnation, amplifying the already tense atmosphere in the region.

The tragic episode adds another layer to the ongoing complexities in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, further straining the delicate threads of coexistence. The incident not only raises questions about the rules of engagement but also underscores the urgent need for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this appalling act. As the international community grapples with the repercussions of such a distressing event, the call for justice reverberates, urging a transparent inquiry and renewed efforts towards finding a sustainable resolution to the deeply entrenched issues plaguing the region.