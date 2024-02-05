Palestine Red Crescent ambulance teams transfer three martyrs

Courtesy: Palestine RCS

Gaza: Palestine Red Crescent ambulance teams transferred three martyrs and eight injuries due to the occupation forces targeting a residential apartment in the Hekr area, south of Deir al-Balah city, central Gaza.

Also, Hundreds of displaced families are leaving Al-Amal Hospital and the PRCS’s headquarters in #KhanYunis after being besieged for more than two weeks by the occupation forces, amid an atmosphere of terror and panic due to the ongoing shelling and gunfire.

Meanwhile, The occupation forces summoned both the Executive Committee member of the PRCS and the General Manager of Al-Amal Hospital, Dr. Haider Al-Qaddura, along with the hospital’s Administrative Director, Maher Atallah, and took them to an unknown location.



This follows the ICRC informing PRCS of occupation approval for a safe passage, enabling displaced individuals to leave Al-Amal Hospital and PRCS headquarters towards Mawasi in KhanYunis . Hundreds have started leaving after a two-week siege.