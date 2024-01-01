JI to end toxic polarization that plagued country: Siraj

F.P. Report

LOWER DIR: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has said the toxic polarization has plagued the country for many years. While addressing an election rally in his constituency NA-6 Lower Dir on Monday, he vowed to initiate the grand national dialogue among the political stakeholders to resolve the issue of the bitter divide. Sirajul Haq held the former ruling parties equally responsible for the bitter divide in society. The culture of abuse has pervaded politics, replacing the tolerance and difference of opinion based on reason, he added.

He said that the JI would build a strong Pakistan by establishing unity among the ranks of the nation if voted to power. He appealed to the people to choose the JI in the upcoming polls scheduled to be held on February 8. The JI leader said that he has developed an election manifesto considering the challenges facing the country. Have also kept in mind the long-term planning in the preparation of the manifesto, he added.

“We need 40-year economic planning to meet the needs of the increasing population.” Sirajul Haq said that the current population of the country would grow to double in the next three or four decades adding the state and the government responsible for providing all basic facilities to the citizens. But, he said, the past governments persistently ignored the public welfare, prioritizing self-serving. The PML-N, the PPP and the PTI failed to deliver and thanked the traditional and social media that the former rulers stood exposed now, he said.

He said that the voters must not choose the tested parties in the election and vote for those who are honest and capable of delivering. He said the JI would bring reforms in the education and health sectors and build universities for women’s education in every division. “We modernize the railways and energy infrastructure.” Siraj said the JI would work to abolish electricity theft and line losses and eliminate the culture of sending inflated bills to consumers.