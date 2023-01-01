JUI-F welcome Nawaz

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (Fazl) on Saturday extended a warm welcome to the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, on his return to the country.

A spokesperson for JUI-F seized the opportunity to urge Pakistan’s political parties to put their differences aside and cease the ongoing conflicts that have been plaguing the nation’s political arena.

The spokesperson emphasized the pressing need for unity, stressing that the current socioeconomic situation in Pakistan is too precarious to allow for further discord among the political factions.