SC disposed of 1623 cases in a week

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has disposed of 1623 cases (excluding CMAs) during the period from 16th October 2023 (Monday) to 20th October 2023 (Friday) whereas 359 new cases have been instituted during the period from 16th October 2023 (Monday) to 21st October 2023 (Saturday).

The Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Hon’ble Judges of Supreme Court remained committed to accelerate disposal of the cases and diminish the backlog. The Hon’ble Judges continued to hear the cases with the aim to minimize the backlog and provide relief to the litigants.