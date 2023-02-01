Junaid Khan named as Pakistan U19 team’s bowling coach

LAHORE (Monitroing Desk): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday appointed the former left-arm pacer Junaid Khan as the Pakistan U19 team’s bowling coach.

The decision came following the unavailability of bowling coach Rehan Riaz, who has opted out of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 due to a family emergency.

Junaid Khan, who previously served as the head coach of Islamabad Region, led the team to victory in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy 2023-24 recently.

The 34-year-old Junaid Khan has represented Pakistan in 22 Test matches since his debut in 2011, picking 71 wickets at an average of 31.73.

He also picked 110 wickets in 76 ODI matches at 29.23 from 2011 to 2019, while in T20I cricket he picked eight wickets in nine games.

Junaid Khan was also part of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy-winning squad where Pakistan triumphed over India in the final.

The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 will commence on January 19, 2024, in South Africa, while the final is scheduled to be played on February 11, 2024.

Five venues across South Africa will host a total of 41 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup matches.

The 15th edition of the showpiece event will feature 16 teams, divided into four groups.

Group A features defending champions India alongside Bangladesh, Ireland and the United States of America (USA), while Group B consists of England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland.

Two-time champions Pakistan are placed in Group D alongside Afghanistan, New Zealand and Nepal while Australia, Sri Lanka, Namibia and Zimbabwe were placed in Group C.

The top three sides from each group progress to the Super Six phase of the event.

The top four teams at the conclusion of the Super Six stage will then advance to the semi-finals, scheduled on February 6 and 8.

Meanwhile, the final of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup will take place on February 11 in Benoni.

South Africa will host the U19 World Cup for the third time, having previously hosted the 1998 and 2020 editions.

Notably, the International Cricket Council (ICC) awarded the hosting rights of the mega event to South Africa as a consequence of the apex cricket body’s provisional ban on Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).