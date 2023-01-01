Justice Masood’s bench takes lead in deciding largest number of cases

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court judge, Justice Tariq Masood’s bench has taken a lead from other benches in disposing of a large number of cases in a span of just one month, on Monday.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood’s Bench No 2 decided 600 cases from September 18 to October 20 as compared to other four benches of the Supreme Court which decided 819 cases in the same period.

According to the report, all the benches of the Supreme Court decided as many as 1,419 cases from September 18 to October 20.

Justice Sardar Tariq’s Bench No 2 decided 88 cases in the week starting from September 18. His bench decided 126 cases in the week started from September 25. It decided 105 cases in the week starting from October 2, 81 cases in the week started from October 9, and 200 cases in the week started from October 19.