Karachi Board announces schedule of supplementary exams 2023 for intermediate students

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The schedule for the intermediate supplementary examinations of the 11th and 12th classes in 2023 has been officially announced by the Karachi board on Thursday.

According to reports, the supplementary examinations are set to commence on Monday, January 15, 2024, in which a total of 24,609 students will participate.

The examination controller announced that the supplementary examinations will continue until February 6, 2024, and papers of subjects of Science (Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, General Science), Home Economics, Commerce (Regular, Private), Arts (Regular, Private), and special candidates and Home Economics groups will be conducted.

The controller said the examinations for 24,609 students will take place in the evening shift. The evening shift exams will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Forty-seven examination centres have been established for the intermediate supplementary exams, ensuring the smooth and secure conduct of the assessments, the controller said adding that to prevent any malpractice and ensure the peaceful execution of exams.

A monitoring cell under the supervision of the Deputy Controller of Examinations will be established at the Commissioner’s office in Karachi.