To avoid illegal migration, youth seek jobs

KABUL (Pajhwok): Instead of unlawful migration to Iran and different European countries, Afghan youth want employment opportunities at home. On a sizzling summer day, some youth were seen the Company area of Kabul, planning to go to western Nimroz province and then cross into Iran illegally. They gathered in Kabul from different provinces in a desperate attempt to make it to Iran through smuggling routes. Economic woes and rising unemployment in the country have forced them to run the risk of embarking on such journeys. Pajhwok Afghan News interviewed four of them. They were asked about reasons for illegal migration. Naqibullah, a resident of Kabul, wanted to travel to Nimroz before stealing into Iran, Iraq and finally into Turkey. He said 80 percent of youth resorted to going to foreign countries because of poverty and unemployment. Their aim was to make it big in other countries, he added. Naqibullah, holding a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, speaks English fluently. He served as a teacher at different courses and also ran a photo studio prior to the political change in the country, he recalled. While trying to travel to European countries, he urged the creation of an inclusive government in the country. He also asked IEA to create jobs inside the country. Qais Ahmad, hailing from the Chahar Bolak district of northern Balkh province, was also in Kabul along with his 17 villagers. They all want to migrate to Iran. “There are no employment opportunities in Afghanistan. We want to travel to other countries because there is no guarantee of our future here. My two brothers are also accompanying us. We are a group of 17 youth trying to migrate to Iran because of poverty other hardships,” Ahmad continued. A graduate from the Teacher Training Centre, he had a shop and then worked as a taxi driver for a while. Now he wants to travel to Iran. He said: “I did not say goodbye to my family, which was upset when I came to Kabul. I phoned to tell them about my trip.” Like other youth, he also demanded the creation of employment opportunities in Afghanistan. Idrees is another youth from northern Kunduz province, seeking to find his way to Iran and then to Turkey. He recalled: “I once attempted to go through illegal routes. I suffered many difficulties and couldn’t find anything to eat for six days.” He complained his family did not have any breadwinner. Idrees also called for the government to provide youth with employment. Alam Ahmad Muradi from Kunduz, too, plans going to Iran in search of work and making money. Shahenshah, a transport company representative, confirmed many youth purchased tickets daily for traveling to Nimroz. Shah explained only ten percent of buses left for Kandahar, five percent for Herat and the rest leave for Nimroz. Referring to increasing migration levels, he warned continuation of the current situation could be harmful to the country. But Samiullah Ibrahimi, speaking for the Ministry of Works and Social Affairs, told Pajhwok labour unions employers’ associations had held their first meeting and efforts were ongoing to create job opportunities. He said the Ministry of Works and Social Affair (MoWSA) used all available resources to address the unemployment issue. He added the problem in Afghanistan was that workers did not have the necessary skills and techniques, and the ministry provided them technical and vocational training. However UNOCHA reported on Thursday that many Afghan refugees tended to return home from Pakistan and Iran due to rising living costs there and improved security in Afghanistan. On the other hand, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation has announced the return of over 952,000 migrants to the country in the past one year.