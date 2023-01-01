Katrina Kaif shares stunning Eid look with fans on Instagram

Web Desk

Katrina Kaif, one of Bollywood’s leading actresses, has once again set the internet ablaze with her latest Instagram post. On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Katrina took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of pictures showcasing her beautiful traditional look.

In the photos, the actress is seen dressed in a gorgeous pink and gold floral dress with intricate embroidery and matching jewelry. Her hair is styled in loose waves and she completed the look with subtle makeup.

As soon as Katrina shared the post, fans and followers flooded the comments section with compliments and wishes. Many praised the actress for her stunning look, while others thanked her for spreading positivity and hope during these tough times.