Meghan Markle slams ‘ridiculous’ leak of letter she wrote to King Charles

LONDON (Agencies): Meghan Markle is unhappy after a letter she allegedly wrote to King Charles to discuss ‘unconscious racial bias’ after her Oprah Winfrey interview leaked.

Earlier this week, a UK news outlet published some content of the said letter in which Meghan seems to have named the senior royal who allegedly raised concerns about the skin colour of her and Prince Harry’s son Archie.

The letter, unsurprisingly, led to chatter among royal enthusiasts that Meghan may have leaked it herself, however, the Duchess of Sussex has shut down speculations.

Responding to the publication of the letter itself and the ensuing frenzy, Meghan’s spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight: “The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago.”

The Sussex rep added: “Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating.”