Khalid and Mohib discuss ANDSF capabilities, possible ceasefire with Taliban

KABUL (Khaama Press): The acting Minister of Defense Asadullah Khalid and National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib discussed the capabilities of the Afghan armed forces and possible ceasefire with the Taliban group.

The Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) in a statement said the two top defense and security officials met on Wednesday to discuss issues related to equipping of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and preparations regarding the developing scenarios including possible ceasefire with the Taliban militants.

The statement further added that the two officials agreed that the armed forces would continue to continue to their operations to suppress the anti-government armed militants with complete coherence and coordination in a bid to respond to the legitimate demands of the nation.

National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib hailed the nation for the support to the Afghan National Defense and Security force and said the armed forces of the country have proven their place in securing the national values and interests of the country.