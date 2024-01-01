KP CM directs for modern irrigation system

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has directed the irrigation department to introduce modern irrigation system with the purpose to make maximum barren land cultivable by ensuring judicious and prudent use of available water resources across the province.

“Artificial dams be constructed at suitable spots of the province and for this purpose, a system of Cluster Solar Tube Wells be introduced so as to bring maximum barren land under cultivation with minimum water resources”, he directed and said that this whole exercise will pave the path of self-sufficiency in agricultural products and food security of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He further directed them to introduce GIS system for collection of “Aabyana” and other related taxes and to increase the fixed fines and penalties so as to prevent water theft and other illegal activities in the province. These directives, he issued while chairing a meeting of the irrigation department, held here at Chief Minister’s House.

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Aqibullah, Additional Chief Secretary P&D Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of the concerned departments and other relevant officials attended the meeting. The Chief Minister was given a detailed briefing about the administrative affairs, development projects, reforms, future plans and other related matters of the department.

Addressing the participants, the chief minister said that, it is the priority of his government to make this province self-sufficient in agricultural products and directed the quarters concerned for special focus on introducing result-oriented research techniques in agriculture sector as well as expediting work on the ongoing development projects for this purpose. Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal (CRBC) project is of vital importance in this regard”, he said and added that this flagship project once completed, would play very important role in bringing millions of acres barren land of southern districts under cultivation.

The Chief Minister also directed the concerned authorities to collect and compile realistic data of all small dams and command areas in the province and said that the irrigation department should pay special attention to digitize all its affairs as early as possible. Apart from this, the Chief Minister has directed all works departments to fix realistic timelines for the contracts of development projects, adding that the contractors would be responsible to ensure progress on the projects as per stipulated timelines; and in case the contractor fails to do so, fine should be imposed on him.

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting of the Live Stock department, the chief minister said that there is considerable potential in the livestock sector to provide employment opportunities and to increase income of the province as well. We just need to develop this productive sector on modern lines so as to utilize this potential in an effective and useful manner, he remarked and directed the quarters concerned to come up with a comprehensive and viable plan for the purpose.

The Chief Minister has directed the department to work on increasing and value addition of dairy products, further directing them to organize a separate program for imparting advanced skills and training to people in the Livestock sector. A specific program should also be devised in order to provide interest-free loans to people for rearing good breed cattle, he remarked and urged upon authorities to have special attention on promoting fisheries, especially wild fish, adding that a comprehensive strategy should also be prepared for this purpose.