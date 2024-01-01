PTA blocks 1.109m contents, website for blasphemous content: PHC informed

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had blocked 1.109 million websites along with blasphemous contents from digital media platforms while identical content removed from face-book, X {Twitter} and Instagram to minimize its impact on Pakistani society, on Thursday.

This was revealed by PTA lawyer Jahan Zeb Mehsud advocate before Peshawar High Court (PHC) and added that a procedure has been formulated for identification of blasphemous contents as well as blocking of immoral website to minimize its impact on Pakistan’s social norms and etiquettes.

PHC’s divisional bench comprised Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Syed Arshad Ali heard writ plea against blasphemous contents available on X {Twitter}, Facebook, Instagram and immoral websites operating in Pakistan which is damaging social fabric of the society.

The petitioner contented that PTA had failed to establish a mechanism for removal and stoppage of blasphemous content and immoral websites which are violative to our faith and religion as well as destroying youth. PHC should direct PTA for removal of blasphemous contents and filtration before uploading, the petitioner argued.

Deputy Attorney General Hazart Syed and PTA Lawyer Jahan Zeb Mehsud appeared before PHC during hearing of writ plea seeking removal blasphemous content and blockade of immoral website filed Sara Ali Khan as petitioner.

PTA’s lawyer informed that as many as 1.1 million contents have been removed from internet while website mentioned by petitioner were closed permanently. He added that PTA lacks mechanism to filter the content before uploading.

However, Justice SM Attique enquired regarding filtration system from PTA’s lawyer? He informed that PTA is deleting thousands of thousand contents on daily basis after uploading and added that there is a problem that the people obtaining accessibility with different tools especially VPN.

PTA’s lawyer contented that it isn’t accept and can’t be tolerate as the authority is utilizing resources to control it. He added that controlling immoral content and website is religious obligation as it is our faith.

Meanwhile, the petitioner argued PHC to direct Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in this regard because blasphemy and other incidents are reporting on daily basis across the country.

PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Syed Arshad Ali dispose-of plea after conclusion of arguments while detailed judgement would be announced later.