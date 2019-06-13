KP govt to unveil budget 2019-20 on June 18

Ishaq Khan

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) announced to unveil budget for the fiscal year 2019-20, on Tuesday (June 18).

According to an official notification, Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra will present the budget in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Earlier on Wednesday, Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai assured that the budget will be people-friendly and adding that the developmental budget is being increased.

Yousafzai added that reduction in taxes has been proposed in the next budget. He added that salaries of provincial ministers are also being decreased by ten percent in the next fiscal budget.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has announced to present its budget for the next financial year on Friday, June 14.