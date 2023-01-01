LHC orders Imran to join investigation

LAHORE (PPI): The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan to join the investigation of cases registered against him by the Lahore High Court on Tuesday. The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman appeared before the Lahore High Court (LHC) under strict security in a plea seeking the dismissal of 121 cases registered against him.

A five-member larger bench of the LHC headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi comprising Justice Amjad Rafique, Justice Anwarul Haq, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Alia took up the plea of Imran Khan. At the outset of the hearing public prosecutor said the former prime minister is not joining the investigation in any of the case registered against him.

Is Imran Khan also not cooperating with the investigation team in cases he secured bail, the LHC bench asked. “Yes he is not joining any of the investigation,” the public prosecutor replied. How will the matters proceed if your client will not join investigations?, the bench asked Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar. Safdar said they don’t have any objection to joining the investigation but his client has serious security concerns.

During the hearing, Imran Khan came to the rostrum and said attempts were made to ‘assassinate’ him in Wazirabad and Islamabad. Those who are supposed to protect me want to kill me, Imran Khan alleged. Later, the LHC ordered Imran Khan to join the investigation in all 121 cases and sought report from the Punjab government on May 8. The PTI chief in his plea stated that the cases registered against him are based on false accusations and on a political basis.

Furthermore, the PTI premier urged the court to stop the concerned authorities from registering illegal FIRs and dismiss the plea against him. Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) asked former prime minster and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chie to contact relevant forums for cases registered against him in the federal capital.