LPG price declines by Rs20 per kg

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: After an ease in chilly weather, the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) registered a steep decline of Rs20 per kilogram on Monday.

LPG Distributors Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar informed the media that after an improvement in Pakistan-Iran relations, the LPG market can see further fall in the price.

After a decline of Rs20, new price of the LPG now stands at 280 per kg.

Price of commercial cylinder dropped by Rs900.

The LPG Distributors’ body hoped that the price will decline further.