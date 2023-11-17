Man held for impersonating govt employee

F.P Report

PESHAWAR: Police have arrested a man impersonating as government official in the jurisdiction of town police station, here on Sunday.

According to details, the accused who pretended to be an officer of government institution was identified as Asghar Rehman son of Inayat Ullah.

Police also recovered 2 lakh and 80,000 rupees from his possession and sent him to jail for further investigation.

SP cantt appreciated the performance of station house officer Ibrahim khan and his team.

Moreover, police also arrested a drug seller identified as Suliman son of Abdul Aziz and recovered 500 gram heroin from his possession, a case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway.