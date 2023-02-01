Married woman’s harassment case: AD&SJ grants interim bail to SP

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Additional District and Session Judge (AD&SJ) Peshawar Liaqat Ali granted interim bail to Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Arif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in married woman harassment case, on Monday.

According to prosecution, SP Muhammad Arif had tortured a married women resident of Taro Jabba and pressurized for forced divorce from her husband. Police had registered First Information Report (FIR) under sections 337A, 354 and 506 of Criminal Proceeding Code at Chamkani police station.

However, SP Muhammad Arif had approached Session Court for interim bail in the case while AD&SJ Peshawar Liaqat Ali granted relief till 18th December and ordered for submission of record in this regard.

It is worthy to mention that the complainant had held a press conference at Peshawar Press Club and placed serious allegations against SP Muhammad Arif of harassment, torture and pressurizing for forced divorce. Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had took notice of the issue by suspending SP Muhammad Arif and registration of FIR as well as initiation of departmental inquiry against him. Meanwhile, Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser challenged his arrest under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) at Peshawar High Court.

The counsel Syed Sikandar Shah advocate filed writ plea in which provincial government, deputy commissioner and district police officer Swabi are made respondents in the case. The writ pleaded that High Court had stopped arrested of Asad Qaiser till 29th November but police had arrested former Speaker National Assembly on 9th December under 3MPO which is illegal and against the law.

The petition argued that provincial government had arrested Former Speaker National Assembly under 3MPO due to lack any other case against him and requested to declare his arrest null and void.