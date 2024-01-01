Maryam Nawaz poised to make history as Punjab to elect CM today

LAHORE (INP): The Punjab Assembly is set to witness a one-to-one contest for the post of chief minister (CM) today as nomination papers of PML-N nominee Maryam Nawaz and Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) Rana Aftab were declared valid after scrutiny.

Sunday noon was the deadline, announced by newly-elected Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan for submission of nomination papers for the post.

Malik Ahmed Khan did the verification of nomination papers. He said that the election for the coveted slot will be held in tomorrow’s assembly session.

Maryam Nawaz, the political scion of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, was nominated as the party’s candidate for the coveted position of the chief minister of the country’s most populous province, Punjab.

Meanwhile, PTI – at the eleventh hour – named Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan as its new candidate for the post following the provincial police’s attempt to arrest its earlier nominee, Mian Aslam Iqbal.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar noted that party founder Imran Khan had earlier nominated Mian Aslam Iqbal for the post but heavy contingents of the police force were deployed outside the Punjab Assembly to arrest him. Citing the situation, Hammad Azhar said that the party leadership decided to nominate Rana Aftab after holding consultations with the former.