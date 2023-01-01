SCCI speeds up efforts to strengthen mutual Pak-Türkiye trade

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has accelerated efforts to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Republic of Türkiye.

Joint initiatives would be taken to explore new avenues and potentials sectors for trade promotion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Türkiye, says Shahid Hussain, senior vice president of the SCCI while addressing during a visit of Commercial Counsellor of Türkiye in Pakistan, Nurettin Demir here at the chamber’s house, said in a press release issued here on Friday.

Apart from traders, importers and exporters, industrialists, the chamber’s vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, secretary commercial affairs, Embassy of Türkiye in Pakistan, Engr Abdul Baseer, members of the SCCI’s executive committee Haji Ghulam Hussain, S Minhajuddin, Naeem Qasmi, Javed Ahmad Khan, Laal Badshah, Munawar Khurshid, Abdul Hakim Shinwari, Ms Qurtul Ain, traders were present in the meeting.

Hussain said prospects of boosting Pak- Türkiye bilateral trade are very bright. However, he emphasized that trade volume between Pakistan and Türkiye is very low owing to lack of information regarding potentials of each other.

KP is gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics, the SCCI senior office bearer remarked.

He noted Pakistan/ Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a suitable trade route for Türkiye investors to export Central Asian states via Afghanistan.

Nurettin Demir while responding to various queries and proposals from members of the chamber stressed the need for launching joint ventures to further cement trade and economic ties between Türkiye and Pakistan.

The diplomat mentioned his country had passed through a difficult phase of its history due to economic meltdown and other issues.

He, however, said the Republic of Türkiye has again risen up after fighting against economic turmoil and other depressing matters with full steadfastness.

Demir called for devising a joint roadmap to give new direction to Türkiye-Pakistan bilateral economic and trade relations.

He stressed the need for exploring new avenues of investment and joint cooperation between the brotherly Islamic countries.

So, he expressed hope that the mutual cooperation will improve the mutual trade volume between Türkiye and Pakistan, which is currently very low.

He, on the occasion, mentioned that a preferential trade agreement (PTA) had so far been signed between Türkiye and Pakistan, which is expected to be approved by the parliament of Türkiye next month.

Demir expressed the hope that this agreement would also prove a catalyst for improving trade and economic ties between the two countries.

The envoy also informed a review meeting for exploring potentials of the both countries will be held next month.

Shahid Hussain hailed the seriousness and keenness of the government and leadership of Türkiye to further enhance bilateral trade with Pakistan.

He said Pakistan is currently confronted with a situation, through which earlier passed by the Republic of Türkiye.

He viewed Pakistan can overcome the current scenario by taking advantage of Türkiye experiences.

The SCCI SVP president invited Türkiye companies to make investments in potential sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also emphasized the need of taking serious measures for bringing the business community of the both countries closer to each other, holding of business to business meetings, joint trade exhibitions and fully exploiting the potential of the two countries.

Executive members of the SCCI also spoke on the occasion and suggested a number of proposals for enhancing the mutual trade between Pakistan and Türkiye.