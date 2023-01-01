Migrants complain of behavior of forces

KABUL (TOLOnews): Migrants told TOLOnews that police have arrested them and beat them. Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate pledged to hold discussions with Turkish authorities about the situation of Afghan refugees.

In addition to concerns over the situation of Afghan migrants in some neighboring countries, a number of Afghan migrants in Turkey say police beat them after they were arrested. Some of these migrants who have been sent to Iran complain about the situation.

“We stayed in a camp for about 20 days in Van province. The officers beat us too much. In that country, animals are more valuable than humans. Then they left us on the Iranian border, two of our four people were killed by shooting of Turkish border guards and two of us came alive and my hand was injured,” said Hekmatullah, a migrant. “It was morning, when we were going to work, we were captured by Turkish forces. We were handcuffed and taken to a camp, Afghans are not treated as human beings.” said Ahmad Shah, a migrant. An Afghan migrant in Iran complained about the lack of timely handling of cases of Afghan migrants in Iran, saying that Afghan citizens are not being treated appropriately in the country.

However, the Islamic Emirate said that in their contacts with Turkish authorities they urged the country not to deport Afghan refugees from Turkey. “Those who are illegal may need an action, but the methods should be normal, in accordance with Islamic and human values, especially the Islamic countries that are brothers with us should have a soft attitude towards migrants so that they return safely and peacefully,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate.

Earlier, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations said that a delegation from the Islamic Emirate traveled today to Turkey to address the situation of Afghan refugees in Turkey.