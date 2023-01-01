British citizens advised to avoid travel to Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): The United Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry issued a solid advisory to its citizens, strongly discouraging travel to Afghanistan due to elevated security concerns. In an official statement, the ministry cautioned that terrorists are highly likely to attempt attacks within Afghanistan.

Furthermore, the British Foreign Ministry emphasized the danger of terrorist attacks around religious sites across the country and near airports.

According to the statement, Britain has expressed concern about the risk of detentions of its citizens in Afghanistan, highlighting significant challenges in establishing communication and consular services, making it more difficult to contact and assist individuals detained, especially in prolonged detention.

Continuing the statement, the British Foreign Ministry stated: “If you are a British citizen living in Afghanistan, you should carefully consider your security risks; the situation can change rapidly and without warning.” This comes as the Taliban administration and authorities have claimed to ensure overall security in Afghanistan, asserting that security has improved compared to the past.