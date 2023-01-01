Minister meets with Chinese over energy production

KABUL (Agencies): The minister of energy and water Abdul Latif Mansoor said in a meeting in Kabul with representatives of Chinese companies that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is eager to invest in energy production from coal resources and solar power projects.

At the meeting, the Chinese expressed their willingness to invest in energy production projects and requested the cooperation of the leadership of the ministry in this regard.

The minister welcomed their enthusiasm and said grounds had been paved for investment and for job creation opportunities.

Mansoor said that in order to speed up the investment process, an agreement should be signed between the two sides as soon as possible and with other relevant departments so that work can start.