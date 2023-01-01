Minister vows Afghanistan will soon reach self-sufficiency in Agriculture

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Ataullah Omari, said that Afghanistan will soon reach self-sufficiency in agriculture, arguing that the country should change from an “import-reliant country to an export country.” He made the remarks in an interview with TOLOnews.

“Over the past one-and-a-half or two years, we have had good progress in this regard, and we hope to provide Afghanistan’s food material inside Afghanistan and become a country that exports instead of one that relies on imports,” he said.

Omari said that efforts are underway to manage underground water and other water sources to prevent the shortage of water in the country.

“It is the responsibility of the Islamic Emirate and minister of agriculture, irrigation and livestock to make preparation for this and manage the water and underground water,” he said. The minister told TOLOnews that they had prevented the outbreak of locusts to the agriculture lands in the country.

"The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock and have our preparation in advance in this regard to implement it annually in the provinces where the locusts spread," he said.