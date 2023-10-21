Mosque resembling Dome of the Rock in Kabul

KABUL (Agencies): A mosque resembling Jerusalem’s Dome of the Rock has been built on Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul.

The mosque named after Mullah Muhammad Omar and Sheikh Mahmud Effendi was built at the suggestion of the interior ministry and funded by IDDEF, an Islamic organization in Turkey.

According to officials, the mosque was built on 270 square meters of land at a cost of $120,000 and has the capacity to hold 350 worshipers at a time.

Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani said at a ceremony to inaugurate the mosque that it is a replica of the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem and aims to show “boundless love of Muslims, especially Afghans, to Palestine and Al-Aqsa.”

Haqqani condemned the oppressive and aggressive actions by Israel on Al-Aqsa and Palestinians and said that supporting Muslims is an Islamic obligation.

IDDEF’s general director Mehmed Turan said that the Grand Mosque, the Prophet’s Mosque, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque are of significant value to Muslims.

Turan stated that the inauguration of the new mosque comes amid a difficult time for Palestinians who are making great sacrifices to regain their land.

Turan expressed his hope that the inauguration of the mosque will lead to the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque. He said that IDDEF is ready to build more mosques and orphanages in Afghanistan.