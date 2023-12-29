Muttaqi: Foreign policy based on national, religious interests

KABUL (Agencies): Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in a meeting with a delegation of Iranian journalists and media officials, said that the Islamic Emirate is pursuing its foreign policy based on national and religious interests and that it is not under the influence of any side.

During the meeting, the acting foreign minister also called security, national unity and the prohibition of poppy cultivation as some the “biggest achievements” of the Islamic Emirate.

Muttaqi also described Iran as a good neighbor of Afghanistan. “If we want connectivity, Afghanistan should be the axis of connection between countries. The security and stability in Afghanistan have a direct impact on the foreign policies of the country, which must be taken into account, and we want the cooperation of countries in this regard. In general, I must say that without a doubt, the Islamic Emirate’s policy is designed based on religious and national values and will proceed based on them,” Zabihullah Mujahid, the Islamic Emirate spokesman said. Some political analysts said that international norms should be taken into account in international relations while focusing on internal values and developing suitable internal and external policies.

“We should align our beliefs with diplomacy because these days, in the international scene, these words and sentences can provide a fundamental change in policies,” said Mohammad Asif Faqiri, a political analyst.

This comes as yesterday the deputy prime minister for political affairs, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, chaired a meeting of the political commission on Wednesday, where the participants discussed the internal policy of the Islamic Emirate, according to a statement of the Arg.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Islamic Emirate including acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum, Shahabuddin Delawar.