Muttaqi in op-Ed calls for removal of sanctions, World engagement

KABUL (TOLONews): Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in an op-ed for Al Jazeera said that the primary cause of the ongoing economic crisis is the imposition of sanctions and banking restrictions by the US, saying that this impedes and delays efforts to address the humanitarian crisis.

The op-ed is titled: “Afghanistan is ready to work with the US, but sanctions must go.”

Muttaqi said that a unique opportunity has emerged to embark on rapprochement between Afghanistan and the world.

“We also understand that the globalised nature of modern relations means that all state actors must learn to live in harmony and peace with one another,” he said.

“Such relations should be founded on the immutable principles of equality, mutual respect and cooperation through the pursuit of shared interests.

Bearing this in mind, the current government of Afghanistan once again extends its hand of positive engagement to the world.”

Muttaqi also wrote about the achievements of the Islamic Emirate since it came to power “despite the fact that we inherited a collapsed narco-state, with an emptied treasury, unpaid bills, millions of drug addicts, rampant corruption, universal poverty and unemployment and a stagnant economy.”

“The Taliban are trying to define their relations with the world. This is the need of the two sides,” said Nematullah Bizhan, an international relations’ analyst.

Afghanistan’s new leaders believe in dialogue and an exchange of ideas, Muttaqi said, “but it takes two hands to clap.”

He called on the international community to respect Afghanistan’s independence, saying “the religious and cultural sensibilities call for a cautious approach.”

The international community has repeatedly called for human rights, women’s education, counter-terrorism efforts and assurances that Afghan soil will not be used by groups to attack foreign soil, as well as the formation of an inclusive government as preconditions for engagement with the Islamic Emirate.

“The US and international community are currently focused on the civil and political rights of the

people and the issue of

governance, which are the obstacles in the way if recognition,” said Javid Javid, an international relations’ analyst.

It has been nearly two years since the Islamic Emirate swept into power but it has yet to be formally recognized by any country.