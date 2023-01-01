NAB probe: PHC reserves verdict

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Waqar Ahmad reserved decision on conversion of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry into investigation against Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) project’s contractors in the premises of erstwhile Fata, on Monday.

The counsel argued that NAB will probe into embezzlement above Rs500 million after the new amendments in the respective accountability laws. The counsel added that NAB has initiated inquiries on SDG’s projects at Bajaur, Khyber and Mohmand district while three Inquiry Officers appointed for the probe but now it is turning to investigation by combining all three inquiries.

NAB didn’t properly heard to contractors during inquiries while the projects are under progress and still completed, the counsel informed PHC.

However, Deputy Prosecutor General Azeem Dad argued that the projects should be completed within 4 four or six months but it is still incomplete at Bajaur, Khyber and Mohmand districts. The inquiry initiated due to time bar exceeded from four and six months while turned it into investigation, but PHC inquired regarding status Reference in this regard.

The Reference has been finalized while be file following signature from competent authority, DPG NAB informed. PHC’s divisional bench comprised of Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Waqar Ahmad reserved judgement in this regarding after conclusion of arguments.