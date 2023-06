F.P. Report

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in assets beyond sources of income case at 11:00 AM on July 4, on Saturday.

Quoting its sources, the channel reported that this is for the 13th time that the NAB has summoned Buzdar.

They added that the bureau had also directed the ex-chief minister to bring all record with him.

Sources added that so far Buzdar had appeared before the NAB team only two times.