Nadeem Afzal Chan wants PPP to form ‘alliance with PTI’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nadeem Afzal Chan on Saturday revealed that he had advised his party to form an alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab for upcoming elections.

In an exclusive interview with a private television channel, Chan said that he had advised PPP to go for an alliance with PTI as it will benefit the party in upcoming elections in Punjab. The PPP leader further said his father had left politics 15 years ago but yet he was arrested without any case registered against him.

“In CEC meeting I advised PPP to make an alliance with PTI in Punjab and I think that was the reason for the arrest of my father,” Chan claimed and added that he will still ask his party to “stand with people” as it will benefit them in polls, especially in Punjab.

“There is a wave of anti-Nawaz vote in Punjab and candidates will win the election on this narrative,” Nadeem Afzal Chan said.

On general elections, he said that PPP was in favor of holding polls in October but the coalition partners did not want elections in the near future.

Nadeem Afzal Chan further said that he is seriously thinking to quit politics as he had failed in resolving the issues of masses.

The PPP leader said that Mohsin Naqvi is not a strong caretaker chief minister as all the matters are being looked over by bureaucracy which is under the “control of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)”. (NNI)