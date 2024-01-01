Nawaz dreaming to become PM for fourth time: Bilawal

F.P. Report

MALAKAND: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed a huge public gathering in Malakanad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that the Pakistan Peoples Party never got a level playing field in elections. In 2007, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was assassinated, in 2013 the Party was not allowed to run its campaign, in 2018 we were not allowed to come out and meet the people. Now, they say that there is a threat of terror. Despite all I have come today to be among my brothers of Malakand, Chairman Bilawal said.

The people of Malakand defeated the terrorists after rendering great sacrifices. The people of Malakand also lived through the selected rule. Now, the people of Malakand have an opportunity to elect the candidates who have been steadfast with the people through thick and thin. Bilawal said that we are in 2024. A former prime minister is not allowed to contest the elections but that is being celebrated. We are not those who celebrate the plight of our opponents. However, a party is celebrating that one of their opponents is out of the elections. In 2018, another party was celebrating in a similar manner. Before that, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani was not allowed to contest elections. We are not a party which celebrates such occurrences because we are the Jiyalas of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who did not teach us such politics.

All these traditional politicians do the same politics every five years. Imran Khan was also doing the politics of hate and division. Nawaz Sharif too did the politics of hate when he came to power thrice. If he becomes the PM for the fourth time, he will do the same again and people will suffer. My message to these politicians would be to not play with the future of the nation. We had thought that Nawaz Sharif will respect the vote but to no avail. Imran Khan used to call every opponent a thief but he does not repent either. Khan and Nawaz Sharif should realize that what goes around comes around.

Khan arrested the sisters and daughters of his opponents which is against our religion, politics and traditions of the Pakistani nation. How long the people will continue to witness the same. I promise that if you elect me as your PM, then I will establish a Truth and Reconciliation Commission because the nation needs reconciliation, Chairman PPP resolved. We do not want for politics to be turned into personal vendetta because the country is harmed and the economy suffers.

Bilawal said that Nawaz Sharif is dreaming to become the PM for the fourth time but has not come here to ask for your vote and support. Maulana Fazal ur Rehman who is a senior politician and head of a large party in KP, has not come here to you but I have come to you to ask for your vote and support, Chairman Bilawal said. I am not like them and do not look right and left but to the people because Quaid-e-Awam taught us that the people are the source of power. I started my election campaign from this province where they used to say that the weather is cold and terrorism is rampant in this area. No one can match the number of rallies and conventions I held in this province because I respect the people who decide who their PM will be, Chairman PPP expressed.

Governments formed by the people are like the governments of Shaheed Quaid-e-Awam, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and President Zardari which serve the people. Governments like those of Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif do not serve the people. Such leaders forget the people when in power. The only way to stop the politics of hate and ensure that Nawaz Sharif does not become the PM for the fourth time is to vote for the PPP on February 8. There is only one symbol which can stop the lion in its path, hunt the lion and provide people justice. We have a plan to change the fate of the people, Chairman Bilawal said.

Bilawal said that he is contesting the elections because Pakistan is under threat. We are passing through the worst economic crisis because of the same politics of hate and division. The people of Pakistan bear the burden of this poverty, inflation and unemployment. The terrorism is raising its head just because of this traditional politics. We had chased out the terrorists from FATA, PATA and the entire KP but Imran Khan allowed them back. I will stop these terrorists and will crush them, Chairman Bilawal resolved. No country can be run by the politics of hate, division and personal vendetta.