Nawaz loses against PTI-backed candidate in NA-15 Mansehra

F.P. Report

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Gustasap Khan clinched victory against the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in NA-15 Mansehra.

According to unofficial results, PTI-backed independent candidate Gustasap Khan bagged 105,249 votes followed by PML-N candidate Nawaz Sharif, who managed to get 80,382 votes.

A daylong polling process concluded on Thursday for the General Elections 2024 overall in a peaceful manner, with active participation from all age group voters who came out in droves to elect candidates of their choice.

The polling started simultaneously across the country at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break to provide maximum time to citizens to exercise their right to vote enshrined in the constitution.

The voters present in the premises of the polling stations at the poll-ending time were allowed to cast their votes, said a spokesperson for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the ECP, over 128 million registered voters were scheduled to exercise their democratic right by casting votes for candidates participating in elections for the national and provincial legislatures.

The polling was held for 265 seats of the National Assembly and 590 seats of provincial assemblies. The voting took place on 51 seats of the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats of the Punjab Assembly and 130 seats of the Sindh Assembly.

The polling was held in 855 constituencies out of 859 however due to the death of the candidate, voting will not be held in NA 8, PP 266, PK 22 and PK 91.