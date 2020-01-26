Nawaz wants ex-PM Abbasi to secure release on bail

F.P. Report

LONDON: PML-N supreme leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is said to be undergoing treatment in London, has asked incarcerated party leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to seek his release from prison on bail.

Sources relayed the former premier instructed Abbasi to contest corruption allegations levelled against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after coming out of jail.

Wasting energies in facing accountability based on political vendetta will serve no purpose, Sharif was quoted as saying that.

Ex-PM Abbasi, who is in jail on judicial remand in the LNG case, had previously refused to file a bail plea.

Earlier, on Jan 21, an accountability court had extended the judicial remand of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till Feb 4 in LNG reference.

Former PM Abbasi and other suspects appeared before the court as it resumed hearing the case.

During the course of hearing, the judge remarked, “We cannot proceed with indictment owing to an absconding suspect. We will move ahead when a report in this regard is filed.”

The court while extending the judicial remand of Abbasi till Feb 4, adjourning the hearing.