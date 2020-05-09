NCOC reviews measures in provinces, GB & AJK to meet coronavirus challenges

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operations Center was informed today (Saturday) that the Punjab government has developed a mobile application to indicate bed occupancy and availability of ventilators in each and every hospital of the province.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid informed this at the meeting of NCOC in Islamabad with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in chair.

She said, necessary training is being imparted to the Rescue 1122 and provincial health department staff.

Asad Umar appreciated the Punjab government for taking a lead in developing an application which could update the health officials with real-time data. He directed the other federating units to replicate the initiative for effective handling those COVID-19 positive patients who have been home-quarantined.

Briefing the NCOC about smart lockdown mechanism in Punjab, Dr Yasmin said that the province is all set to issue detailed Standard Operating Procedures in that regard.

She said all out efforts would be made to enforce the smart lockdown across the province.

Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho said the virus spread in central and Northern Sindh has been increasing gradually, whereas less number of Coronavirus cases were reported in Southern part of the province.

She said that at least 22 areas have been under lockdown in Karachi which emerged as a virus hotspot in Sindh, and the virus was transmitting to other district due to inter-city movement of the people.

The representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balcohistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan also apprised the NCOC about their strategies in enforcing the smart lockdowns in their respective areas.

The meeting was also informed that the Rural Support Programme has been activated in the federal capital to enhance community mobilization against the COVID-19.