6 killed as Afghanistan aid drive turns deadly

KABUL (AA): Two policemen and a journalist were among six people killed as violence erupted at an aid distribution event in Afghanistan.

The event took place at a provincial administration office in the central Ghor province.

Security personnel opened fire at protesters agitating against unequal distribution of aid to help the poor during the coronavirus pandemic, local radio Salam Afghanistan reported, citing eyewitnesses.

It said at least three protesters and a journalist covering the demonstration were among the dead.

Police spokesperson Mohammed Ameen told Anadolu Agency the protesters also fired at security personnel, killing two cops and injuring 10 more.

He said some “criminal elements” and people “linked to the enemy” had infiltrated the ranks of the protesters and instigated the exchange of fire.

Charity and aid drives are being held regularly across Afghanistan since the country entered a lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The government has extended the restrictions until May 24, the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Afghanistan daily, with 253 more raising the overall count to 4,033 on Saturday.

A total of 115 patients have died and 502 have recovered in the country so far, according to government figures.