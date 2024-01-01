New Commissioner takes charge in Peshawar

Syed Adnan

PESHAWAR: Marks the commencement of a new era in the administrative landscape of Peshawar Division as Riaz Mehsud, a seasoned BS-20 officer, assumes the prestigious role of Commissioner. After an extensive period of anticipation, Riaz Mehsud officially took charge, ushering in a wave of optimism and renewed commitment to public service.

Known for his unwavering dedication to community welfare, Commissioner riaz mehsud wasted no time in initiating efforts to facilitate the residents of Peshawar Division. In a statement issued shortly after assuming office, he pledged to embark on a comprehensive anti-encroachment campaign across the provincial capital and neighboring districts following the conclusion of Eid festivities. This ambitious endeavor aims to reclaim public spaces and enhance the aesthetic appeal of the region, underscoring the Commissioner’s vision to further embellish the beauty of the capital city.

Highlighting his previous successful initiatives, Commissioner Mehsud emphasized his commitment to addressing pressing societal issues, particularly the rehabilitation of drug addicts. During his previous tenure, his efforts in this regard garnered widespread acclaim and public appreciation. Pledging to reignite this crucial endeavor, he affirmed his determination to steer the youth away from the scourge of narcotics, thereby fostering a healthier and more resilient society.

Speaking on his plans for the future, Commissioner Mehsud reiterated his dedication to upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in governance. He expressed his firm resolve to collaborate closely with all stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organizations, and the general public, to ensure the effective implementation of developmental initiatives and the delivery of quality services to the citizens of Peshawar Division.

As Commissioner Riaz Mehsud embarks on this pivotal chapter of public service, his appointment heralds a renewed sense of hope and optimism for the residents of Peshawar Division, underscoring the enduring commitment to progress and prosperity.